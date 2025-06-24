Sign up
Previous
Photo 610
Back view...
Another crocheted plarn hat inspired by my mother's black lace and net tea hat. Phone shot.
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
3
1
Mags
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
hat
crochet
handmade
isabel
garden-party
plarn
phoneography
plastic-bags
tea-hat
~*~ Jo ~*~
Beautiful result!
June 27th, 2025
Mags
Thank you so much, Jo!
June 27th, 2025
Diana
Beautiful shape and pattern.
June 27th, 2025
