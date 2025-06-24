Previous
Back view... by marlboromaam
Back view...

Another crocheted plarn hat inspired by my mother's black lace and net tea hat. Phone shot.
24th June 2025 24th Jun 25

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
~*~ Jo ~*~
Beautiful result!
June 27th, 2025  
Mags
@ziggy77 Thank you so much, Jo!
June 27th, 2025  
Diana
Beautiful shape and pattern.
June 27th, 2025  
