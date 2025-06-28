Previous
The last of my inspired tea hats for now... by marlboromaam
Photo 616

The last of my inspired tea hats for now...

Inspired by my mother's black lace and net tea hat. Crocheted with plarn. Phone shot.

Check out the garden party, if you have the time - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/series-and-them/2025-06

If interested, you can see all of my plarn projects here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/tags/plarn
Diana ace
I love the colour and addition of the flower.
June 30th, 2025  
Mags ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.
June 30th, 2025  
