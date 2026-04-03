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Old sliding glass doors are gone... by marlboromaam
Photo 619

Old sliding glass doors are gone...

I've been wanting to get rid of those old doors for years and years. Finally they're outta here! Phone shot.

No need to comment. Using this album to mark the improvements around here as they happen.
3rd April 2026 3rd Apr 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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