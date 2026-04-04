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New French doors from the inside... by marlboromaam
Photo 620

New French doors from the inside...

No need to comment. Using this album to mark some improvements made around here as they happen. Phone shot.
4th April 2026 4th Apr 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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