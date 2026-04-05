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Previous
Photo 621
Exterior view of my new doors...
No need to comment. Using this album to mark improvements around here as they happen. Phone shot.
If you're interested you can sort of see what the old doors looked like here -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2023-11-26
5th April 2026
5th Apr 26
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Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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6th April 2026 5:02pm
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phoneography
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home-improvement
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new-doors
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LManning (Laura)
ace
Looks very sharp!
April 7th, 2026
Mags
ace
@ljmanning
Thank you, Laura.
April 7th, 2026
Maggiemae
ace
Oh much more in keeping with the rest of the house. Hope Connor is still around!
April 7th, 2026
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