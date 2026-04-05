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Exterior view of my new doors... by marlboromaam
Photo 621

Exterior view of my new doors...

No need to comment. Using this album to mark improvements around here as they happen. Phone shot.

If you're interested you can sort of see what the old doors looked like here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2023-11-26
5th April 2026 5th Apr 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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LManning (Laura) ace
Looks very sharp!
April 7th, 2026  
Mags ace
@ljmanning Thank you, Laura.
April 7th, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
Oh much more in keeping with the rest of the house. Hope Connor is still around!
April 7th, 2026  
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