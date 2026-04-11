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Exterior view of new front door and storm door... by marlboromaam
Photo 631

Exterior view of new front door and storm door...

No need to comment. Using this album for improvements as they happen. Phone shot.

Note the fan window to let in the light. =)
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Nice looking door and I see it has a kick plate 😊
April 11th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice and sophisticated - love it !
April 11th, 2026  
Babs ace
Looks good you must be pleased with your new door
April 11th, 2026  
Mags ace
@kjarn Thank you, Kate. =)

@beryl Thank you, Beryl.

@onewing Thank you, Babs. I am. =)
April 11th, 2026  
Danette Thompson ace
Looks very nice
April 11th, 2026  
Diana ace
Such a smart looking door, great choice Mags.
April 11th, 2026  
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