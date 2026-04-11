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Previous
Photo 631
Exterior view of new front door and storm door...
No need to comment. Using this album for improvements as they happen. Phone shot.
Note the fan window to let in the light. =)
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Taken
7th April 2026 4:44pm
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Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Nice looking door and I see it has a kick plate 😊
April 11th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice and sophisticated - love it !
April 11th, 2026
Babs
ace
Looks good you must be pleased with your new door
April 11th, 2026
Mags
ace
@kjarn
Thank you, Kate. =)
@beryl
Thank you, Beryl.
@onewing
Thank you, Babs. I am. =)
April 11th, 2026
Danette Thompson
ace
Looks very nice
April 11th, 2026
Diana
ace
Such a smart looking door, great choice Mags.
April 11th, 2026
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@beryl Thank you, Beryl.
@onewing Thank you, Babs. I am. =)