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Previous
Photo 633
Looking out the new-storm door...
Into the front yard. No need to comment. Using this album for improvements as they happen. Phone shot.
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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8th April 2026 12:28pm
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home
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improvements
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Corinne C
ace
A beautiful view from your door!
April 13th, 2026
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne.
April 13th, 2026
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