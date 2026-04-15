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Digging up the stump... by marlboromaam
Photo 637

Digging up the stump...

No need to comment. Using this album for improvements as they happen.

Roots and all! No stump grinder needed. This is how this pro does it. Phone shot.
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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