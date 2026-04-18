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Stump gone... by marlboromaam
Photo 638

Stump gone...

No need to comment. Using this album for improvements as they happen. Phone shot.

All dug up except for a few roots which I'll have to take care of. Think I'll plant a maple where this old sweetgum used to stand.
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Corinne C ace
That's a huge difference!
April 18th, 2026  
Mags ace
@corinnec Yeah, a big hole to fill with something. =)
April 18th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
An efficient operation!
April 18th, 2026  
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