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Going to need a little shade... by marlboromaam
Photo 639

Going to need a little shade...

No need to comment. Using this album for improvements as they happen.

The azaleas need some shade or they'll cook in the heat of our summers. Comparison shot of what it looked like before here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/extra-stuff/2021-04-19
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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