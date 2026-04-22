Previous
Next
My deck got retreated... by marlboromaam
Photo 640

My deck got retreated...

No need to comment. Using this album for improvements as they happen. This treatment is supposed to last for five years... Uhh, not in the heat and humidity of South Carolina summers. It will last maybe three years if I'm lucky. Phone shot.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
176% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Seems that you did a large refinishing project!
April 24th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact