We had some excitement today...

No need to comment. Just a couple of pics to document this event.



When I saw this, I screamed for my good neighbor to come over. Of course, he didn't hear me and I had to call him on his cell phone. I had just turned on the hose to water some repotted plants, and was just a gnat's ass away from getting bit - when I saw the unmistakable markings... It's a copperhead - a pit viper with hemotoxic and some have neurotoxic venom too. A nasty snake and the number one snake bite in the state of South Carolina. They are very cryptic and can't be seen in leaf litter or piles of limbs and branches. An hour later, I still had the heebie jeebies. This is why I walk Will on a leash around our patch and watch where he sticks his nose! Just one vile of anti-venom for a copperhead runs 9-14K.