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Nevermind the boxes and clutter... by marlboromaam
Photo 676

Nevermind the boxes and clutter...

The dining area floor is done, but more painting yet to do. No need to comment. Using this album for home improvements. Phone shot.
28th June 2026 28th Jun 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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