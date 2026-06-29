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The jolly contractor... by marlboromaam
Photo 677

The jolly contractor...

He does everything he asks his employees to do. A jolly and pleasant contractor. He's working on the paint in the dining area. No need to comment. Using this album for home improvements. Phone shot.
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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