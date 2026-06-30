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Out with the old... by marlboromaam
Photo 678

Out with the old...

No need to comment. Using this album for home improvements. Old bathroom mirror and carpet from the hall and dining area waiting to be hauled off. Phone shot.
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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JackieR ace
Lovely composition with the mirror
June 30th, 2026  
Mags ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thank you, Jackie.
June 30th, 2026  
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