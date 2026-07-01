Previous
Next
New sheets hung in the dining area... by marlboromaam
Photo 679

New sheets hung in the dining area...

No need to comment. Using this album for home improvements. Yeah, never mind the pile of clutter. Now to find some hunter green tiebacks. =) Phone shot.
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
186% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact