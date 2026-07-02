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Photo 680
New pendant light over the kitchen sink...
No need to comment. Using this album for home improvements. This was another $15 find at Southeastern Salvage. LOL! Nevermind the dirty window. It will get cleaned before the curtains go back up. Phone shot.
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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2nd July 2026 11:54am
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Corinne C
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That's a great pendant!
July 3rd, 2026
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