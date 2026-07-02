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New pendant light over the kitchen sink... by marlboromaam
Photo 680

New pendant light over the kitchen sink...

No need to comment. Using this album for home improvements. This was another $15 find at Southeastern Salvage. LOL! Nevermind the dirty window. It will get cleaned before the curtains go back up. Phone shot.
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Corinne C ace
That's a great pendant!
July 3rd, 2026  
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