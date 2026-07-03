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New bathroom floor... by marlboromaam
Photo 681

New bathroom floor...

No need to comment. Using this album for home improvements. Looks like marble, but it's LVP. New floor vent too. Phone shot. =)
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Corinne C ace
I love it!
July 3rd, 2026  
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