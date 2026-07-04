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Previous
Photo 682
Finally....
Downstairs bathroom light fixture is up! So happy to be rid of those ugly Hollywood dressing table lights. Now when will they put in the new mirror? No need to comment. Using this album for home improvements. Phone shot.
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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3rd July 2026 9:56pm
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renovation
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phoneography
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light-fixture
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home-improvements
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bathroom-light
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nickel-finish
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Hopefully soon
July 5th, 2026
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