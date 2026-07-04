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Finally.... by marlboromaam
Photo 682

Finally....

Downstairs bathroom light fixture is up! So happy to be rid of those ugly Hollywood dressing table lights. Now when will they put in the new mirror? No need to comment. Using this album for home improvements. Phone shot.
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Hopefully soon
July 5th, 2026  
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