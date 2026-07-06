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Photo 684
Prepping...
No need to comment. Using this album for home improvements.
Kevin covering the windows prepping to paint the living room. Phone shot.
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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6th July 2026 10:52am
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