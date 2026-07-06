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Prepping... by marlboromaam
Photo 684

Prepping...

No need to comment. Using this album for home improvements.

Kevin covering the windows prepping to paint the living room. Phone shot.
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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