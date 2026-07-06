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Renovation or rejuvenation... by marlboromaam
Photo 686

Renovation or rejuvenation...

No need to comment. Using this album for home improvements.

Old carpet gone! Ceiling sprayed and walls primed. They'll be back tomorrow to paint and start on the floor. Phone shot.
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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