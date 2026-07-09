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Previous
Photo 687
Staining the cabinet addition framing...
No need to comment. Using this album for home improvements. Phone shot.
Hoping we match up the new with old.
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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8th July 2026 3:06pm
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renovation
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framing
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staining
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phoneography
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home-improvements
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cabinet-addition
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