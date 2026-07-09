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Staining the cabinet addition framing... by marlboromaam
Photo 687

Staining the cabinet addition framing...

No need to comment. Using this album for home improvements. Phone shot.

Hoping we match up the new with old.
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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