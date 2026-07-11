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Living room floor is done... by marlboromaam
Photo 689

Living room floor is done...

No need to comment. Using this album for home improvements. New rug almost down and now to move what's upstairs downstairs so they can start on it. Phone shot.
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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