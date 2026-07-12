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Finally had room... by marlboromaam
Photo 690

Finally had room...

No need to comment. Using this album for home improvements.

There was enough room to get this beautiful sofa out of the shed, clean it up and place in my living room. More about this sofa and its story tomorrow. Phone shot.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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