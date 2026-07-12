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Previous
Photo 690
Finally had room...
No need to comment. Using this album for home improvements.
There was enough room to get this beautiful sofa out of the shed, clean it up and place in my living room. More about this sofa and its story tomorrow. Phone shot.
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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11th July 2026 7:18pm
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couch
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