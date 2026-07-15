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Photo 693
I've been unpacking boxes...
No need to comment. Using this album for home improvements.
I've been able to unpack a few boxes today - mainly books. I need to reuse the boxes upstairs and move them down here to the living room. Phone shot.
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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3
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1
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17th July 2026 5:19pm
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renovation
,
living-room
,
bookcases
,
phoneography
,
home-improvements
Maggiemae
ace
A lovely room to enter and be part of!
July 18th, 2026
Mags
ace
@maggiemae
Thank you, Maggiemae.
July 18th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
This is awesome, so beautiful and welcoming
July 18th, 2026
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