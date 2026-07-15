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I've been unpacking boxes... by marlboromaam
Photo 693

I've been unpacking boxes...

No need to comment. Using this album for home improvements.

I've been able to unpack a few boxes today - mainly books. I need to reuse the boxes upstairs and move them down here to the living room. Phone shot.
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Maggiemae ace
A lovely room to enter and be part of!
July 18th, 2026  
Mags ace
@maggiemae Thank you, Maggiemae.
July 18th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
This is awesome, so beautiful and welcoming
July 18th, 2026  
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