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A few boxes unpacked... by marlboromaam
Photo 694

A few boxes unpacked...

No need to comment. Using this album for home improvements.

Mostly books unpacked and boxes ready to reuse upstairs. Phone shot.
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
So much work but its turning out beautiful
July 18th, 2026  
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