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Photo 694
A few boxes unpacked...
No need to comment. Using this album for home improvements.
Mostly books unpacked and boxes ready to reuse upstairs. Phone shot.
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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17th July 2026 3:58pm
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renovation
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phoneography
,
empty-boxes
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home-imrovements
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So much work but its turning out beautiful
July 18th, 2026
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