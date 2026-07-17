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Previous
Photo 695
Old barrister bookcase nearly full...
No need to comment. Using this album for home improvements.
Merging the books I kept from mom's house with mine. My reproduction barrister is nearly full and there are more boxes of books around here somewhere in this maze of boxes to merge. Phone shot.
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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17th July 2026 3:59pm
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renovation
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phoneography
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home-improvements
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barrister-bookcase
Maggiemae
ace
This would be very heavy! Make sure it doesn't fall on to your foot! A beautiful piece of furniture!
July 18th, 2026
Mags
ace
@maggiemae
It's not going to fall. LOL! But it might collapse.
July 18th, 2026
Liz Milne
ace
Beautiful piece of furniture
July 18th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful vintage bookcase
July 18th, 2026
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