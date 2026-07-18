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Previous
Photo 696
Tile for the backsplash in the kitchen...
No need to comment. Using this album for home improvements.
I bought the last 45 sheets that Home Depot had and they're not getting any more of this in. I hope it's enough to do the job. Phone shot.
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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16th April 2026 6:23pm
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kitchen
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