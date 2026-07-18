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Tile for the backsplash in the kitchen... by marlboromaam
Photo 696

Tile for the backsplash in the kitchen...

No need to comment. Using this album for home improvements.

I bought the last 45 sheets that Home Depot had and they're not getting any more of this in. I hope it's enough to do the job. Phone shot.
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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