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Previous
Photo 697
I love the filtered light through my green sheers...
No need to comment. Using this album for home improvements.
After moving a lot of boxes down to the living room from upstairs today. I stopped to take a break and was taken by the light filtered in my new green sheers. Phone shot.
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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18th July 2026 6:33pm
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Ooohhhh very pretty!
July 20th, 2026
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