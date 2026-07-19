Previous
I love the filtered light through my green sheers... by marlboromaam
Photo 697

I love the filtered light through my green sheers...

No need to comment. Using this album for home improvements.

After moving a lot of boxes down to the living room from upstairs today. I stopped to take a break and was taken by the light filtered in my new green sheers. Phone shot.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
190% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
Ooohhhh very pretty!
July 20th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact