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New kitchen countertops are here... by marlboromaam
Photo 701

New kitchen countertops are here...

No need to comment. Using this album for home improvements.

They're man-made granite. I never would've imagined this could be done, until Eddie told me it was far less expensive than real granite or real marble. It's also more durable, so I'm told. Phone shot.
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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