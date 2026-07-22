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Man-made granite... by marlboromaam
Photo 702

Man-made granite...

No need to comment. Using this album for home improvements.

Closeup of some detail in my new countertops. Phone shot.
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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