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New countertops done... by marlboromaam
Photo 703

New countertops done...

No need to comment. Using this album for home improvements.

Backsplash to come next week and new stove coming the end of July. Phone shot.
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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LManning (Laura) ace
That’s a dramatic change!
July 23rd, 2026  
Babs ace
Oh wow doesn't this look good
July 23rd, 2026  
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