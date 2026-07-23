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Previous
Photo 703
New countertops done...
No need to comment. Using this album for home improvements.
Backsplash to come next week and new stove coming the end of July. Phone shot.
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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2
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22nd July 2026 2:24pm
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kitchen
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renovation
,
phoneography
,
home-improvements
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new-countertops
LManning (Laura)
ace
That’s a dramatic change!
July 23rd, 2026
Babs
ace
Oh wow doesn't this look good
July 23rd, 2026
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