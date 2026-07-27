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Tiles are complete... by marlboromaam
Photo 705

Tiles are complete...

No need to comment. Using this album for home improvements.

Next comes the white grout. Phone shot.
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely backsplash!
July 28th, 2026  
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