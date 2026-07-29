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Closeup of the finished backsplash... by marlboromaam
Photo 707

Closeup of the finished backsplash...

No need to comment. Using this album for home improvements.

It turned out better than I had hoped. =) Phone shot.
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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