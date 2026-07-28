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Backsplash finished... by marlboromaam
Photo 708

Backsplash finished...

No need to comment. Using this album for home improvements.

The white grout really makes the colors stand out. Please excuse the mess. Now my work really begins... cleaning out cabinets, drawers, etc. Phone shot.
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
I hope this makes working in your kitchen more pleasant.
July 28th, 2026  
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