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The work has begun upstairs... by marlboromaam
Photo 713

The work has begun upstairs...

No need to comment. Using this album for home improvements.

Old carpet gone. Noisy old paddle fan gone. Ceiling sprayed and drywall mud applied. Phone shot.
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
Nice. I'm sure it will be a room that will be bright and cheery and make you feel relaxed.
August 4th, 2026  
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