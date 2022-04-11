Previous
2 PM by marmee
24 / 365

2 PM

waiting outside for my husband who's having cataract surgery. There are photo ops everywhere!
11th April 2022 11th Apr 22

Linda Dee

ace
@marmee
I’ve been taking photos since I was 11 and got my first Brownie box camera. I’m pushing 80 now and still looking for that...
Milanie ace
Neat shadow
April 11th, 2022  
