I don’t sew by marshallmegan
157 / 365

I don’t sew

When you’re torn between being proud of your child’s achievements and internally cringing when they excitedly produce yet another badge to sew onto their school jersey. Did I said I don’t sew?
4th December 2019 4th Dec 19

Megan.Marshall

@marshallmegan
