Lockdown Day 1 by marshallmegan
14 / 365

Lockdown Day 1

With our lives turned upside down we begin day 1 of at least 4 weeks of lockdown. Couldn’t think of 5 people I’d rather spend the next 4 weeks/28 days/730 hours/43800 minutes with 💓
26th March 2020 26th Mar 20

Megan.Marshall

ace
@marshallmegan
