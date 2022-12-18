Previous
Christmas Tree kaleidoscope by marshwader
Christmas Tree kaleidoscope

So busy at the moment, only able to play with my iPhone at the moment. This is a kaleidoscope of my Christmas Tree!
18th December 2022 18th Dec 22

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Tim Wyles ace
I like these effects and you've definitely centered the image well! There's a great app called Circular that produces some amazing effects too.
December 19th, 2022  
Madeleine Pennock
@twyles Yes, it does! It is just about all that I can do as the madness of Christmas draws ever nearer! Thank you!
December 19th, 2022  
