Previous
Next
Abstract with Striped Border by marshwader
76 / 365

Abstract with Striped Border

Not feeling too well today and I don't have the energy to do something more today, so just played in Photoshop. It did start as a real photo!
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise