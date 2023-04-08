Previous
Next
Impressions of a Magestic Oak by marshwader
120 / 365

Impressions of a Magestic Oak

8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Nicely done
April 8th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Nicely done.
April 8th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful artistic effect.
April 8th, 2023  
Mags ace
Very artsy!
April 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise