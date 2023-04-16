Previous
Nostalgic Items & Lamps; Objects of Desire by marshwader
128 / 365

Nostalgic Items & Lamps; Objects of Desire

16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Suzanne ace
Oh indeed many objects here I could spend time gazing at. I like the way the glimpses through the shelving echo the glimpses of the past
April 18th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Love these type of shops a cool image
April 18th, 2023  
