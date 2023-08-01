Previous
1 Swallow at her Nest by marshwader
235 / 365

1 Swallow at her Nest

The swallows returned to the nest under our garage eaves. She has a brood of 5 here all very hungry with open mouths, but growing well!
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Corinne C ace
Wonderful
August 2nd, 2023  
