239 / 365
5 Let Me In
Trying to work in my studio, and Merlin 'must' be allowed in!
5th August 2023
5th Aug 23
Madeleine Pennock
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Dave
ace
Nice perspective and beautiful cat.
August 5th, 2023
Mags
ace
Cute kitty with very sharp claws!
August 5th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Sweet shot a lovely looking moggy
August 5th, 2023
Madeleine Pennock
@darchibald
@marlboromaam
thank you both!
August 5th, 2023
Madeleine Pennock
@Dawn
thank you Dawn! He is not a moggy but a very important Bengal cat with a full on demanding personality!
August 5th, 2023
