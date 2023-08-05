Previous
5 Let Me In by marshwader
239 / 365

5 Let Me In

Trying to work in my studio, and Merlin 'must' be allowed in!
5th August 2023 5th Aug 23

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Dave ace
Nice perspective and beautiful cat.
August 5th, 2023  
Mags ace
Cute kitty with very sharp claws!
August 5th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Sweet shot a lovely looking moggy
August 5th, 2023  
Madeleine Pennock
@darchibald @marlboromaam thank you both!
August 5th, 2023  
Madeleine Pennock
@Dawn thank you Dawn! He is not a moggy but a very important Bengal cat with a full on demanding personality!
August 5th, 2023  
