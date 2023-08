16 LightShow

Having retinal surgery last week revealed a beautiful light show that I have tried to create here. Of course everything was moving so not static as my interpretation is. A couple of years ago I had the surgery to my right eye and naturally was terrified, but when I began to see the forceps and a bit of what was happening, my nursing interest took over and some of the fear diminished. This time I took a winy bit of valium so I wasn't so scared and just enjoyed the light show!