Previous
8 - Night Lamp by marshwader
273 / 365

8 - Night Lamp

8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
74% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dave ace
Really like this. I love what look like webs inside the lamp.
September 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise