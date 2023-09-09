9 - Itinerant Agricultural Workers

I felt a bit like the paparazzi photographing this group especially as they were on the other side of the river. Normally life is still and quiet here, but this group were making quite a din, which travels along and across the river and flood plain. Curiosity made me add my 1.4 extender to see what was going on! I am more than happy for them to do their job (unfortunately for them in the blistering heat at the moment) as we all appreciate the fruit and vegetables in our shops, and their work is vital.