30 - Adult Male Scottish Wildcat by marshwader
295 / 365

30 - Adult Male Scottish Wildcat

Showing that lovely attitude that these cats have! The head is bigger and wider than domestic cats as are the orbital sockets, and the body is slightly larger. The ears are lower and they often adopt this expression with their ears flattened. Don't be fooled that these cats are like our domestic friends, they are not! They are tremendous hunters and quite aggressive. They used to called Wildcats because they were throughout Britain, but due to the risk of them killing chickens many were hunted to almost extinction. They are only found in Scotland now apart from animal sanctuaries where they are part of a breeding programme to reintroduce them throughout Britain.
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

Corinne C ace
An amazing shot. They are beautiful and I'm happy to hear they are being reintroduced.
October 3rd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
October 3rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
A fabulous shot never heard of these let alone seen one enjoyed reading your narrative
October 3rd, 2023  
