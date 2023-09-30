30 - Adult Male Scottish Wildcat

Showing that lovely attitude that these cats have! The head is bigger and wider than domestic cats as are the orbital sockets, and the body is slightly larger. The ears are lower and they often adopt this expression with their ears flattened. Don't be fooled that these cats are like our domestic friends, they are not! They are tremendous hunters and quite aggressive. They used to called Wildcats because they were throughout Britain, but due to the risk of them killing chickens many were hunted to almost extinction. They are only found in Scotland now apart from animal sanctuaries where they are part of a breeding programme to reintroduce them throughout Britain.