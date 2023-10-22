Sign up
Previous
317 / 365
22 - Symmetrical Beauty
22nd October 2023
22nd Oct 23
2
2
Madeleine Pennock
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
317
photos
54
followers
63
following
View this month »
310
311
312
313
314
315
316
317
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
22nd October 2023 6:20pm
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
October 22nd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Superb!
October 22nd, 2023
