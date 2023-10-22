Previous
22 - Symmetrical Beauty by marshwader
317 / 365

22 - Symmetrical Beauty

22nd October 2023 22nd Oct 23

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
86% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
October 22nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Superb!
October 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise